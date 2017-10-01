This company will help you with your hoarding problem by loading and storing all your extra stuff

Clutter is using technology to help you clear space in your home -- without getting rid of prized possessions.

Traditionally, storing and moving stuff is a hassle. It can be hard to find and get to an available storage unit when you need one. On top of that, users often feel anxiety about the security of their packed and stored items, and frustrated with the long-term costs of self-storage.

Through Clutter's app or website, users can have their items picked up, packed up (if they're not packed already) and delivered to storage, within a day or two of booking.