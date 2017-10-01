Tiger Woods is more valuable as an endorser than a player: Bridgestone Golf CEO

Tiger Woods is more valuable as an endorser than he is as a player, Angel Ilagan, Bridgestone Golf CEO, told CNBC in a recent interview.

In December 2016, Bridgestone Golf signed the golf legend to a multiyear deal to exclusively play with its Bridgestone balls. Yet as a result of ongoing back surgeries, Woods hasn't played a single game since the deal (and was also arrested on DUI charges).

Still, Bridgestone still saw record growth for the first half of the 2017 year.

"Tiger Woods has been very positive for the game. As you know with golf, we've been experiencing declines in the recent years, but with Tiger on board, it's bringing a lot of consumers back to the game and excitement to the game and to Bridgestone," Ilagan said on CNBC's "Power Lunch" last week.