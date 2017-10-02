After hours buzz: TSLA, GS, GE & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell on Monday:

Shares of Tesla fell 1.5 percent in extended trading after the company reported disappointing Model 3 delivery figures for the third quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs edged lower in extended trade, after gaining 1.5 percent in the normal session. Earlier Monday, the company announced it is weighing a new trading operation dedicated to bitcoin and other digital currencies.

General Electric shares ticked higher in after-hours trading following the earlier-than-expected retirement of Chairman Jeffrey Immelt.

Equifax shares slipped in the extended session after the company announced that 2.5 million more consumers may be affected by data breach than originally stated.

American International Group's stock rose slightly in extended trading after Tokio Marine announced it will acquire the company's medical stop-loss operations.