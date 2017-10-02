Apple Watch, AirPod makers are anticipating a strong holiday season: Report

Some Apple suppliers are expecting a strong Q4 as demand for AirPods and the Apple Watch surge into the holiday season.

Digitimes reported that several companies that make components for the Apple Watch and AirPods — including Quanta Computer, Inventec, Universal Scientific Industrial, and two companies owned by Foxconn group — are expecting a strong year's end.

The Apple Watch Series 3 is the first model with LTE connectivity, allowing the watch to be untethered from a phone for the first time.

With the release of three new iPhone models — the 8, 8 Plus and X — Apple's smartphone lineup is shifting toward the newer models without audio jacks, making the wireless AirPods an in-demand holiday buy.

Read the full report at digitimes.com here.