European markets higher but Spanish stocks slide after Catalan crackdown

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was 0.19 percent higher with most sectors moving in positive territory. All major bourses were higher although the Spanish IBEX 35 fell sharply at the open.

The independence referendum in Catalonia on Sunday has created a tumult in the southern European country. The regional government said that 90 percent of people voted in favor of independence, but the national authorities said the referendum was illegal. Catalan officials said that more than 800 people were injured during clashes with the police, which tried to prevent people from voting.

More broadly, European stocks followed the positive momentum coming from Asia as traders waited for fresh data releases. Travel and leisure stocks outperformed in early trade, up by almost 1 percent. This follows news that the British airline Monarch ceased flights amid losses. This is expected to boost other companies, including Ryanair and easyJet. The latter was among the best performing stocks, up by 3.5 percent, benefiting also from Ryanair's recent flight cancellations.

U.K. housebuilders topped the European benchmark on Monday morning after Prime Minister Theresa May promised Sunday a £10 billion ($13.34 billion) extension to the government's Help to Buy scheme. Barratt developments rose 4.3 percent.

The French penmaker Bic dropped nearly 10 percent in early trade after cutting its sales forecast for this year.