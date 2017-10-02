Facebook's Safety Check page for Las Vegas also shows grisly images of massacre

A Facebook page designed to let users check on the safety of friends and family during a crisis also showed graphic videos of the Las Vegas massacre, showing the challenge the company faces in keeping unwanted content off its site while also protecting users' freedom of speech.

Some of the videos — posted by individual Facebook users and a broad range of national media organizations, including CNN, ABC News, NBC News and the Washington Post — included warnings that they contained graphic or disturbing images.

Facebook created its Safety Check service in 2014 to give users a way to communicate their status to loved ones in the wake of a natural disaster, mass shooting or other deadly event.

Yet early Monday, a section of the page devoted to the mass shooting in Las Vegas contained posts showing bloody bodies lying in a parking lot and scenes of panic as concertgoers tried to flee to safety while a gunman opened fire from a nearby hotel.

The video content on what is now the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history adds to evidence that the company may be on a collision course with those who say it must do more to keep such content off its site.