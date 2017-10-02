A famed European economist known for his extremely negative views of the global economy has praised the possible appointment of Kevin Warsh as the next chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Uber-bear and leader of Societe Generale's strategy team, Albert Edwards, said Monday that after listening to Warsh speak at a banking conference last week, he would be his choice to lead the Fed.

"He got a rousing reception from the BCA (Research) audience as he talked a lot of sense – in particular on how the Yellen Fed has lost its way and current policy is deeply flawed," said Edwards in a note.

Warsh, a former Fed governor, met with both President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Thursday. He is viewed as more hawkish than Janet Yellen, whose current tenure ends in February.

Warsh's possible appointment has caused both U.S. bond yields and the dollar to move higher.

Edwards revealed Warsh also felt the Fed had been captured by the "secular stagnation" ideas of former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers and have become persuaded by the idea that more monetary stimulus is needed.

"Rather than admitting they are wrong, this group, who failed to predict the current economic malaise, have constructed this theory to explain why ever more stimulus is required. In particular Warsh warned that the Fed had become the slave of the S&P," Edwards added.

Warsh was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.

As of Monday the PredictIt probability market had Warsh as a 33 percent favorite to be the next Fed chair, ahead of Jerome Powell on 26 percent and incumbent Yellen on 17 percent.