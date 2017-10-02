Everything you've always wanted to know about fintech

The financial technology (fintech) industry is thriving globally and received $17.4 billion in investment last year alone.

According to EY's Fintech Adoption Index, a third of consumers worldwide are using two or more fintech services, with 84 percent of customers saying they are aware of fintech (up 22 percent from the previous year).

But users are often unaware that the financial services applications they use count as "fintech", or may not know what exactly fintech and its accompanying jargon means.

Here, CNBC explains all the crucial terminology you need to know to understand the sector.