If you lend money to family, don't expect to see all of it again

If you're thinking about lending money to family, know that it will likely never be repaid in full.

People who lend to their relatives end up getting about 57 percent back, according to a new study by LendingTree. The average amount across all generations for people who report having loaned money in their adult life is $5,022 and, of that, an average of $2,857 has been repaid.

"I'd advise not loaning money, but if you do, don't loan more than you can consider a gift," said certified financial planner Mike Keeler, CEO of Peak Financial Solutions in Las Vegas.

Despite getting short changed, just 26 percent of the 1,000 people surveyed said they'd never loan money again. That means most are fine with getting tapped for cash.