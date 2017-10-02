United States leads megadeals market in the third quarter despite political uncertainty: study

Five of the 10 largest megadeals made in the third quarter of this year were signed in the United States as investors shifted away from Europe, according to a report by Mergermarket.

Mergers in the U.S. represented 42.1 percent of all deals made across the globe in the third quarter. The largest megadeal saw the tie up of aerospace firms United Technologies and Rockwell Collins, totaling $29.9 billion. The merger was the second largest deal taking place in the U.S. so far this year.

However, global megadeals took a hit in the third quarter. Total volume reached $674 billion across 3,772 deals – the lowest quarterly level since the start of 2016. "As firms attempt to adapt to ever-changing political and technological circumstances, global M&A (mergers and acquisitions) has stuttered over the summer, following a strong showing in the first half of the year," Jonathan Klonowski, research editor EMEA at Mergermarket, said in a statement.