Stocks open at record highs as fourth quarter kicks off

"The economy is doing well despite the storms," Bittles said. Also, "a lot of folks don't think there will be tax reform but the market thinks there will be. If that happens, it will be a big boost to the economy."

Last week, Republicans unveiled a proposal that would lower the corporate tax rate to 20 percent. The current U.S. corporate tax rate sits at 35 percent.

Tax-reform expectations have been a key catalyst for stocks since President Donald Trump's election, along with hopes of deregulation. Trump is set to speak later on Monday about the administration's efforts to roll back regulations placed by previous administrations.

In economic news, ISM manufacturing data for September are set for release at 10 a.m. Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan is also scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. in New York.

Elsewhere, casino stocks fell after the Las Vegas massacre, the deadliest shooting in U.S. history. Las Vegas Sands, Wynn Resorts and MGM Resorts International fell 1.5 percent, 1.3 percent and 4.1 percent, respectively. The broader stock market remained higher as details of the shooting were released.