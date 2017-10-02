    ×

    US Markets

    Stocks open at record highs as fourth quarter kicks off

    • The three indexes hit all-time highs at the open, building on gains set in the previous quarter.
    • Stocks wrapped up the third quarter on Friday, with the Dow posting its first eight-quarter winning streak in 20 years.

    U.S. equities opened at record highs on Monday as Wall Street tried to kick off the fourth quarter on a high note.

    The Dow Jones industrial average gained 20 points, with UnitedHealth Group contributing the most to the gains. The S&P 500 rose 0.1 percent, with utilities and health care leading advancers. The Nasdaq composite advanced 0.1 percent. The three indexes hit all-time highs at the open, building on gains set in the previous quarter.

    Symbol
    Name
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---
    S&P 500
    ---
    NASDAQ
    ---

    Stocks wrapped up the third quarter on Friday, with the Dow posting its first eight-quarter winning streak in 20 years. The index rose 4.9 percent last quarter, while the S&P and Nasdaq gained 3.9 percent and 5.8 percent, respectively. The Russell 2000, which tracks small-cap stocks, also had a stellar third quarter, advancing 5.3 percent and notching a record high.

    "I think the reasons stocks, especially small caps, are doing so well are the economy and hopes of tax reform," said Bruce Bittles, chief investment strategist at Baird.

    Traders and financial professionals work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
    Drew Angerer | Getty Images
    Traders and financial professionals work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

    "The economy is doing well despite the storms," Bittles said. Also, "a lot of folks don't think there will be tax reform but the market thinks there will be. If that happens, it will be a big boost to the economy."

    Last week, Republicans unveiled a proposal that would lower the corporate tax rate to 20 percent. The current U.S. corporate tax rate sits at 35 percent.

    Tax-reform expectations have been a key catalyst for stocks since President Donald Trump's election, along with hopes of deregulation. Trump is set to speak later on Monday about the administration's efforts to roll back regulations placed by previous administrations.

    In economic news, ISM manufacturing data for September are set for release at 10 a.m. Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan is also scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. in New York.

    Elsewhere, casino stocks fell after the Las Vegas massacre, the deadliest shooting in U.S. history. Las Vegas Sands, Wynn Resorts and MGM Resorts International fell 1.5 percent, 1.3 percent and 4.1 percent, respectively. The broader stock market remained higher as details of the shooting were released.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---
    GS
    ---