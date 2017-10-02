Watch President Trump speak after Las Vegas shooting, the deadliest in US history

[The stream is slated to start at 10:30 a.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump speaks Monday following a shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday night that left at least 50 people dead and more than 400 injured.

The massacre is the deadliest mass shooting in United States history.

A gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on an outdoor country music festival, sending the crowd of more than 22,000 running and ducking for cover. The gunman, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, is dead.

In a tweet earlier Monday, Trump sent his "warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting."

