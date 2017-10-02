Watch: White House press secretary Sanders briefs reporters after Las Vegas massacre

[The stream is slated to start at 2PM, ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders briefed reporters on Monday afternoon, following a mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday that killed at least 58 people and injured more than 500, making it the deadliest non-wartime shooting attack in modern U.S. history.

Earlier in the day, President Donald Trump called the shooting "an act of pure evil," and said he plans to visit Las Vegas on Wednesday to meet with victims' families and first responders.

Police have identified the shooter as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, a Nevada resident who later committed suicide in his hotel room, according to authorities.

According to police, Paddock opened fire late Sunday night on tens of thousands of concert-goers from his room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel. Authorities have yet to identify a motive for the shooting.

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will hold a moment of silence at 2:45 PM, the White House announced Monday. Trump has also ordered that flags on federal buildings be flown at half-staff until sundown Friday, in honor of the victims.