Google has a huge product event on Wednesday, here's what to expect

Google is hosting a major product event on Wednesday in California where it's expected to unveil several new products.

The event follows similar ones held by Apple and Amazon this summer. Apple showed off new iPhones in September and, just last week, Amazon revealed several new Echo products. Now it's Google's chance to get in on the fun.

Two new Google smartphones are expected to be highlights of the event, but here's a look at everything we expect to see thanks to rumors and analyst notes.