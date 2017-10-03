Bitcoin could rally nearly 40 percent to hit $6,000 before the end of the year but investors should brace for more volatility, according to industry experts.

The cryptocurrency was trading around $4,333 on Tuesday.

The third quarter has been one of the most eventful in bitcoin's history. It is up over 74 percent in the September quarter, with a shifting landscape in regulation and developments in the underlying technology taking place in the last three months.

Here's what has happened so far and what experts think is coming next.