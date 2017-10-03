Warren Buffett says weapons of mass destruction are ‘threat to the world,’ calls North Korea ‘crazy’

Warren Buffett said Tuesday he is very concerned over the threat from nuclear weapons.

"Weapons of mass destruction are another story. That is the threat to the world," the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway said during a panel discussion in Omaha, Nebraska.

"We have increased the ability of perhaps even an individual, perhaps a group, perhaps a nation ... to kill millions, millions, millions of people in a single stroke. If you were a psychotic back in the cave man age, you threw a rock at the guy in the next cave. That was about the damage you could do."

The billionaire investor said he is not just concerned about nuclear, but chemical, biological and cyberwarfare too. He cited the latest tensions between the U.S. and North Korea.

"We got a fellow in North Korea [with a] very poor country, spending a way disproportionate amount of its GDP working on missiles that can hit California. That's crazy," he said. "Wish I had a solution for it, but I don't."



Buffett was speaking at the Purpose Built Communities annual conference.