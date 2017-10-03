    ×

    European markets open higher as Spanish stocks rebound after Catalonia concerns

    • Spanish stocks open slightly lower too, after falling sharply Monday
    • Asian stocks were under pressure due to lower oil prices
    • Syngenta is a stock to watch Tuesday after S&P gave it a "BBB-" classification

    European stocks open higher on Tuesday morning as political concerns ease slightly and investors focus on data releases.

    The pan-European Stoxx 600 was 0.07 percent up with most sectors higher in early trading.

    Spanish stocks open slightly lower, after falling sharply Monday. The government in Madrid has said that it wants to work with other parties to resolve the issue of Catalonian independence.

    Meanwhile, Asian stocks were under pressure due to lower oil prices. Brent fell 0.4 percent to $55.90 and WTI dropped 0.3 percent to $50.44 on Tuesday amid signs that a global glut is taking longer to tackle than most had hoped.

    In the corporate world, Uber's new global chief Dara Khosrowshahi is in London Tuesday to meet with Transport for London, after the regulator said the company couldn't operate in London.

    Syngenta is a stock to watch Tuesday after S&P gave it a "BBB-" classification, saying that the Chinese government may not support the company with litigation issues. U.K. main street bakery Greggs said Tuesday that like-for-like sales rose 5 percent in the 13 weeks to September - up 2.8 percent on the year.

    On the data front, there will be construction PMIs in the U.K. and the Bank of England will release minutes from its latest financial policy committee meeting. Later, there will be retail sales numbers in the U.S.

