European markets open higher as Spanish stocks rebound after Catalonia concerns

European stocks open higher on Tuesday morning as political concerns ease slightly and investors focus on data releases.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was 0.07 percent up with most sectors higher in early trading.

Spanish stocks open slightly lower, after falling sharply Monday. The government in Madrid has said that it wants to work with other parties to resolve the issue of Catalonian independence.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks were under pressure due to lower oil prices. Brent fell 0.4 percent to $55.90 and WTI dropped 0.3 percent to $50.44 on Tuesday amid signs that a global glut is taking longer to tackle than most had hoped.