    ×

    Finance

    Finance

    Watch: Former Equifax CEO testifies on massive data breach

    If you are experiencing issues watching this video, tap here to view it in your browser.

    [The stream is slated to start at 10 a.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

    Former Equifax CEO Richard Smith was scheduled to testify on Tuesday about the data breach during a hearing of the House Energy and Commerce Committee. It is his first of four Capitol Hill stops this week as lawmakers investigate what happened and how it might have been prevented.

    In his prepared remarks, Smith admitted the company didn't act quickly to fix a software glitch that had been widely known since the government warned companies about it in March. That problem would not be fixed until July, when Equifax first became aware of the breach.

    CNBC NEWSLETTERS

    Get the best of CNBC in your inbox

    Please choose a subscription

    Please enter a valid email address
    Get these newsletters delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and service. Privacy Policy.