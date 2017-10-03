    ×

    iPhone 8 call crackling issue fixed by new software update

    • Apple's new iOS 11.0.2 software fixes bugs on some iPhones
    • It fixes crackling noises reported by some iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 users
    Apple just released iOS 11.0.2, which fixes some issues with the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, as well as general bugs found in the first two versions of iOS 11.

    The big change includes a fix "for an issue where crackling sounds may occur during calls for a small number of iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus devices," according to documentation Apple provided with the software.

    While CNBC didn't experience these issues with review units or subsequent devices, some iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus owners have complained about them. The update is available for all iPhones running iOS 11.

    The update also fixes a problem where some photos would become hidden and another related to specific attachments to encrypted emails.

    The update is available now.