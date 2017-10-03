Billionaire hedge-fund manager Nelson Peltz flew Treasury Secretary's top aide on private jet

A top aide to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin flew on billionaire activist investor Nelson Peltz's private jet, the department confirmed to CNBC.
The revelation, which the Treasury inspector general's office is reviewing, comes as multiple Trump Cabinet officials face questions about the ethics of using private air travel. News of the flight also came amid the Treasury's work on a tax-reform plan, which could heavily affect hedge-fund managers like Peltz.
Mnuchin's chief of staff, Eli Miller, flew to Palm Beach "several months ago" on the Trian Fund Management chief executive's jet, according to The Washington Post, which first reported the flight. Miller was appointed to the position in February.