The rush for 'psychological first aid' in the aftermath of the Las Vegas shooting

Las Vegas Strip in lockdown after deadliest shooting in US history 9:11 AM ET Mon, 2 Oct 2017 | 03:13

Seventy percent of adults in the United States have experienced some type of traumatic event at least once in their lives," says PTSD United, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support and resources for sufferers of PTSD. This equates to approximately 223.4 million people. Up to 20 percent of these people go on to develop PTSD. Today there are approximately 44.7 million people who were or are struggling with PTSD.

The annual cost to society of anxiety disorders? More than $42.3 billion, often due to misdiagnosis and undertreatment.

Treatments for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Several types of medications, such as antidepressants and anti-anxiety drugs, can be used to treat symptoms of PTSD. In addition, psychotherapy, also called talk therapy, may be used to treat children and adults with PTSD. Some types of psychotherapy used in PTSD treatment include: Cognitive therapy. This type of talk therapy helps you recognize the ways of thinking (cognitive patterns) that are keeping you stuck — for example, negative beliefs about yourself and the risk of traumatic things happening again. For PTSD, cognitive therapy often is used along with exposure therapy. Exposure therapy. This behavioral therapy helps you safely face both situations and memories that you find frightening so that you can learn to cope with them effectively. Exposure therapy can be particularly helpful for flashbacks and nightmares. One approach uses virtual reality programs that allow you to re-enter the setting in which you experienced trauma. Eye movement desensitization and reprocessing (EMDR). EMDR combines exposure therapy with a series of guided eye movements that help you process traumatic memories and change how you react to them. Source: Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research

According to Michele Hart, co-author of Mental Health Emergencies: A Guide to Recognizing and Handling Mental Health Crises, immediate help is essential.

Hart, a licensed clinical social worker in Utah with more than 20 years' experience in the treatment of trauma and stressor-related disorders, said that after emotional trauma of this scale, it will take, on average, eight months for people to get back to a normal sleeping routine.

More from Modern Medicine:

Breakthrough electronic glasses help the legally blind see

How a party drug could become the next blockbuster antidepression treatment

The most common thing she sees after an event such as this is re-traumatization. "If anyone has been experiencing trauma of any kind, it is going to start resurfacing," Hart said.

To treat PTSD, Hart suggest the following measures.