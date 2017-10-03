Trump: Rapid police response to Las Vegas shooting was 'in many ways a miracle'

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the rapid police response following Sunday's massacre in Las Vegas "in many ways a miracle."

"How quickly the police department was able to get in was really very much of a miracle," Trump told reporters on the South Lawn of the White House. "They've done an amazing job."

The shooting at the Mandalay Bay Hotel left at least 58 people dead and more than 500 injured, making in the deadliest peacetime shooting attack in modern American history.

The gunman, later identified as Stephen Paddock, took aim at a crowd of concertgoers from his room on the 32nd floor of the hotel. Approximately 90 minutes after the shooting began, police breached the door of Paddock's hotel room to find that he had committed suicide.

"What happened in Las Vegas is in many ways a miracle, the police department has done such an incredible job," Trump said.

Police who entered Paddock's hotel room discovered a cache of 17 firearms, but as of Tuesday morning, authorities had yet to identify a clear motive for the mass murder.

This did not stop Trump from weighing in. ""He's a sick man, a demented man. A lot of problems, I guess," the president said of Paddock. "We are looking into him very, very seriously. But we're dealing with a very, very sick individual."

In Washington, the shooting revived calls among Democrats for stricter gun safety laws, and prompted House Republicans to shelve legislation that would have loosened restrictions on gun silencers.

Trump deflected questions about gun laws on Tuesday, however.

"We'll be talking about gun laws as time goes by," he said. Asked specifically about the gun silencer legislation, the president said, "we'll talk about that later."

Trump is scheduled to travel to Las Vegas on Wednesday to meet with first responders and victims' families.