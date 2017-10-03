Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq set record highs

Stocks posted record highs across the board on Monday, led by strong gains in health care and financials. While some Wall Street experts have expressed concern over equity valuations, billionaire Warren Buffett said they made sense given where interest rate are. Buffett said rates have been a "powerful factor" in equity values.

The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates twice this year, with investors largely expecting a third rate hike in December, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.

The central bank "has somewhat of a reputation as the matador that dispatches bull markets with the sword of policy mistakes," said Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research, in a note to clients. Colas added, however, he does not see this happening. "Short-term rates are still very low by historical standards. And long-term rates seem fine with the Fed's stated balance sheet reduction goals."

Treasury yields traded mixed on Tuesday. The short-term two-year yield slipped to 1.48 percent, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose to 2.35 percent.

In economic news, monthly auto sales data will be released throughout the day.