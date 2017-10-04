India isn't 'fast enough' in reforming troubled banks, says Bain exec

The Indian government is not reforming its banking sector quickly enough, as troubles such as high levels of bad loans hold back economic progress, a top consultant told CNBC on Thursday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration has done "many good things" such as implementing a goods and services tax and a new bankruptcy law, according to Srivatsan Rajan, chairman of Bain & Company India. But, he added, increasing the banks' ability to lend is what will get the economy going again.
"If there's one thing I would say the government does not move fast enough, is really on the reform of the banking sector — whether you call that the recapitalization of banks or just finding ways to ease the flow of money to companies," he said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum's India Economic Summit in New Delhi.