Bill Ackman says ADP shareholders are saying 'yes' to proxy fight

Workplace solutions giant ADP's proxy fight with activist investor Bill Ackman and his firm, Pershing Square, has not exactly been a private matter.

In an increasingly heated, drawn-out exchange, Ackman and ADP CEO Carlos Rodriguez have been trading barbs as Ackman pushes for seats on the company's board, arguing that his candidates will help the company seize on an opportunity to improve its business model.

In an exclusive interview with Jim Cramer on CNBC's "Mad Money," Ackman acknowledged that activist investing is no easy business. Much of it has to do with "tactics," which may have been why Rodriguez was so vocal about Ackman's strategy when he was in the public eye.

"I think the advisors who advise companies on defending themselves from activists, they say, 'Look, you don't want to show that you're even open to what they have in mind, because if you do, then a lot of new people are going to come into the stock, a lot of more event-driven investors, and they're going to make it inevitable. You're going to lose a proxy contest,'" Ackman said.

Ackman's firm currently holds a $2.3 billion stake in ADP, making him the third-largest investor in the company by dollars spent. The proxy battle will come to a head at ADP's annual shareholder meeting in November.

"I think shareholders, really, all they care about is, is there an enormous opportunity to improve this company? Can adding a major shareholder to the board increase that probability? And I think the answer that we're hearing is yes," Ackman said.