Catalonia crisis could spread 'chaos like a virus' across Europe

Europe's political leaders are calling for a quick and meaningful solution to the constitutional crisis enveloping Spain following the Catalonia region's "illegal" referendum vote Sunday, with fears that the vote could spread uncertainty throughout the continent.

As the situation stands, Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont said Tuesday that his government is ready to declare independence "in a matter of days." Such an act would plunge Spain into a constitutional crisis and could lead to an unprecedented power grab by the Spanish government, which would be expected to try to seize powers back from Catalonia's devolved government.

With potentially little time to salvage the situation, European leaders called for resolution to the situation.

"Europe needs a solution and Europe needs to avoid this chaos — chaos can be like a virus and we need to avoid chaos," Enrico Letta, the former prime minister of Italy, told CNBC Wednesday.

"We were exiting from the main political problems in Europe and now this Catalonian issue risks bringing a new virus and new chaos," he added.