CNBC Excerpts: CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin & Julia Boorstin Report Live from Vanity Fair’s New Establishment Summit

Following are excerpts from CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin & Julia Boorstin's interviews from Vanity Fair's New Establishment Summit 2017 in Los Angeles. Sorkin and Boorstin spoke with: Discovery CEO, David Zaslav; HBO Chairman & CEO, Richard Plepler; Sherpa Capital Co-Founder & Managing Director and early investor in Uber, Shervin Pishevar; AXS TV Chairman, Dallas Mavericks Owner and billionaire investor, Mark Cuban; and Disney Chairman & CEO, Bob Iger.

DAVID ZASLAV ON SCRIPPS, WOMEN IN THE U.S.:

WALL STREET WILL GET THERE I THINK IF OUR STRATEGY IS CORRECT. WHEN WE LOOK AT SCRIPPS WE DON'T SEE JUST THE CABLE CHANNELS THAT EXIST HERE IN THE U.S. AND THE INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS. THEY DO HAVE TERRIFIC CHANNELS, HGTV, FOOD, TRAVEL, COOKING, DIY. TOGETHER WITH DISCOVERY IN THE TRADITIONAL CABLE SPACE WE'LL HAVE OVER 20% OF THE VIEWERSHIP AND WE'LL HAVE WHEN YOU PUT THOSE CHANNELS TOGETHER WITH TLC AND ID THAT'S NUMBER ONE FOR WOMEN FOR U.S. AND OWN WHICH IS NUMBER ONE FOR AFRICAN-AMERICAN JUST A VERY BIG PLAY FOR WOMEN IN THE U.S.

DAVID ZASLAV ON MOBILE:

FOR US, WE SEE SCRIPPS DIFFERENTLY. WE'RE ALL ABOUT OWNING I.P. DIFFERENT THAN ANY OTHER MEDIA COMPANY, WE OWN ALL OF OUR CONTENT AT DISCOVERY. WE DON'T JUST – WE'RE WAY LONG. WE DON'T JUST OWN IT FOR ANALOG. SO WHETHER IT'S DISCOVERY, OWN OR TLC WE OWN ALL THAT CONTENT ON ALL PLATFORMS EVERYWHERE IN THE WORLD. AND SO, WHEN WE LOOK AT SCRIPPS, WE SEE, – THEY OWN ALL THEIR CONTENT AND THEY HAVEN'T TAKEN IT AROUND THE WORLD YET AND THE KEY FOR US IS TAKING ALL OF OUR I.P., BECAUSE I THINK WE'LL BE THE LARGEST GLOBAL I.P. COMPANY IN THE WORLD AND MOVING ON TO MOBILE.

DAVID ZASLAV ON ENTRY TO CABLE:

HERE IN THE U.S. RIGHT NOW IN ORDER TO GET CABLE PEOPLE NEED TO BUY IN MOST CASES THE REGIONAL SPORTS NETWORKS, THE SPORTS NETWORKS KS, RETRANSFER ALL OF THE BROADCAST, WE'RE LOOKING AT TOGETHER WITH A NUMBER OF OTHER PLAYERS OF DOING A SKINNY BUNDLE. EVERYWHERE ELSE IN THE WORLD, YOU DON'T HAVE TO PAY FOR SPORTS IN ORDER TO GET ENTRY TO CABLE.

DAVID ZASLAV ON DIRECT TO CONSUMER:

WE'VE BEEN ABLE TO GET SIGNIFICANT INCREASES BECAUSE WE REPRESENT AT DISCOVERY ABOUT 12 OR 13% OF THE VIEWERSHIP BUT WE ONLY GET ABOUT 5% OF THE MONEY. AND SCRIPPS HAS A SIMILAR SITUATION/ SO WHEN YOU PUT US TOGETHER WE'LL BE MORE THAN 20% OF THE VIEWERSHIP BUT LESS THAN 8% OF THE MONEY. SO WE THINK THERE'S ACTUALLY AN OPPORTUNITY TO GET MORE ECONOMICS. BUT THE WAY TO GET IT WOULD BE NOT JUST BY GETTING HIGHER PRICES FROM THE CABLE DISTRIBUTORS AND SATELLITE DISTRIBUTORS BUT ALSO TO BE ABLE TO DO DIFFERENT KINDS OF BUNDLING AND ALSO TO BE ABLE TO TAKE OUR CONTENT DIRECT TO CONSUMER, WHICH IS SOMETHING WE'RE AGGRESSIVELY PUSHING, SINCE WE OWN ALL OF OUR CONTENT, WE'RE ABLE TO TAKE IT DIRECT TO CONSUMER.

DAVID ZASLAV ON ESPN:

WELL ESPN IS REALLY JUST IN THE U.S. SO WE ACTUALLY LOOK AT ESPN AS AN OPPORTUNITY. THERE ARE SOMETIMES THINGS THAT WE COULD LOOK AT TOGETHER BECAUSE WE'RE ALL OF EUROPE WHICH IS ABOUT 750 MILLION PEOPLE AND WE HAVE == WE'RE THE DOMINANT PLAYER IN SPORTS THERE AND THEYRE THE DOMINANT PLAYER IN SPORTS HERE IN THE U.S. AND SO THERE'S MORE OPPORTUNITY THERE.

DAVID ZASLAV ON AMAZON:

AMAZON RIGHT NOW IS A PARTNER OF OURS. WE'RE ACTUALLY – THEY'RE IN GERMANY, WE HAVE THE BUNDESLIGA IN GERMANY WHERE WE'RE GOING DIRECT TO CONSUMER AND AMAZON IS ACTUALLY RETAILING OUR PRODUCT IN GERMANY. AND IN THE UK, WE BID TOGETHER ON SOME CONTENT. SO AMAZON IS DEFINITELY TESTING THE WATERS. AND FOR NOW FOR US IT'S BEEN A BIG ADVANTAGE BECAUSE THEY'VE BEEN ABLE TO HELP US SCALE UP BY DRIVING OUR SUBSCRIBER BASE.

-

RICHARD PLEPLER ON THE FUTURE OF HBO:

WE ARE IN THE BUSINESS OF CURATING QUALITY CONTENT. THAT'S WHAT WE DO. THAT'S WHAT WE'VE BEEN DOING. THE COMPETITION IS GREATER THAN IT'S EVER BEEN. WE ARE ALSO IN THE BUSINESS OF MAKING SURE WE BUILT OPTIONALITY FOR CONSUMERS BY CREATING AN OTT BUSINESS WITH HBO NOW, IN ADDITION TO OUR CABLE AND SATELLITE BUSINESSES. WE'RE GROWING IN ALL DIMENSIONS OF OUR COMPANY AND WE'RE CONTINUING TO CREATE GREAT CONTENT. WHAT AT&T BOUGHT CREATES EXCELLENCE VERY WELL AND THEY'LL CONTINUE TO PUSH US TO DO THAT AND ENCOURAGE US TO DO THAT AND CONTINUE TO EXPAND AS WE GO FORWARD.

RICHARD PLEPLER ON REVENUE GROWTH:

OUR REVENUE GROWTH, WHICH IS ON TRACK TO BE BIGGER THAN IT HAS EVER BEEN IN OUR 45 YEAR HISTORY, WE'RE GOING TO TAKE THAT AND CONTINUE TO INVEST IT IN THE KIND OF CONTENT THAT HAS MADE HBO THE BRAND IT IS. SO I'M NOT CONCERNED THAT WE'RE NOT GOING TO HAVE THE RESOURCES TO CONTINUE TO BE COMPETITIVE AND I THINK IF YOU LOOK AT THE LAST FIVE YEARS THE PROOF IS IN THE PUDDING.

RICHARD PLEPLER ON HBO'S PLANS TO CONTINUE TO EXECUTE:

WE NEVER WANT TO HAVE TO SAY NO TO WHAT WE WANT TO SAY YES TO. BUT WHAT WE DECIDE TO SAY YES TO ISN'T EVERYTHING. IT'S WHAT WE BELIEVE ELEVATES THE BRAND OF HBO AND IF YOU LOOK AT OUR RECORD, IN THIS HYPERCOMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT, YOU'LL SEE THAT WE'RE EXECUTING ON THAT PROMISE AND I HAVE EVERY EXPECTATION WE WILL CONTINUE TO EXECUTE.

RICHARD PLEPLER ON TALENT AT HBO:

TALENT LOVES TO WORK AT HBO. WE HAVE CREATED A VERY UNUSUAL CULTURE FOR WRITERS, DIRECTORS AND ACTORS TO WORK. AND THIS IS VERY MUCH -- YOU CANNOT FAKE THAT YOU CAN'T MAKE IT UP -- IT HAS TO BE THE CASE. AND THAT IS EXACTLY THE CULTURE WE HAVE BUILT OVER THE LAST YEARS AND THAT WE WILL CONTINUE TO ENDORSE.

RICHARD PLEPLER ON CONSUMER FLEXIBILITY:

WE'RE GETTING 25% TO 30% OF OUR VIEWING ON DIFFERENT PLATFORMS THAT'S WHY WE BUILT HBO GO ORIGINALLY. HBO NOW AFFORDS YOU THE OPPORTUNITY TO WATCH ON YOUR TELEVISION SET. AS DOES HBO GO, OR ON WHATEVER PLATFORM YOU WANT. WE WANT OUR CONSUMERS TO HAVE OPTIONS AND WE WANT THEM TO HAVE OPTIONS THAT GIVE THEM FLEXIBILITY. AND THAT'S WHY WE BUILT THE STREAMING SERVICES WE DID.

-

SHERVIN PISHEVAR ON WHY UBER BOARD MEETING IS IMPORTANT:

THE REASON WHY THIS IS IMPORTANT TO MANY OF THOSE PEOPLE AND MANY OTHERS AS WELL IS THAT WE'RE A NATION OF LAWS AND RULES. THAT'S WHY THE LITTLE COURTHOUSE IN DELAWARE STANDS FOR SO MUCH. IT MIGHT BE A LITTLE COURTHOUSE, BUT IT ACTUALLY HOLDS UP OUR ECONOMY AND OUR LEGAL SYSTEM. SO TODAY, IN THE BOARDROOM, IT'S MY OPINION THAT IF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF UBER DECIDES TO STRIP THESE RIGHTS OF ALL OF THESE EARLY EMPLOYEES AND ADVISERS OF THE CLASS "B" SHARES, THAT THEY'RE DOING SOMETHING THAT IS WRONG. AND THAT CONTINUES A WAVE OF DECISIONS THAT HAVE BEEN WRONG BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS, LED REALLY BY, IN MY OPINION, BENCHMARK.

SHERVIN PISHEVAR ON HOLDING THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS RESPONSIBLE:

WHEN A FIRM LIKE BENCHMARK DECIDES TO TAKE SUCH ACTIONS AGAINST A COMPANY, WHERE THEIR $12 BILLION INVESTMENT IS WORTH OVER $9 BILLION AND THEY BEGIN TO STRIP THE RIGHTS OF NOT JUST THE FOUNDERS, BUT THE EARLY FOUNDATIONAL EMPLOYEES OF THE COMPANY, THEY BLEED INTO A TERRITORY OF ETHICS AND LAW THAT WE THINK REALLY MATTERS FOR PEOPLE TO TAKE A STAND, TO HAVE COURAGE TO STAND UP FOR WHAT'S RIGHT. SO WHAT WE SAID IN THAT LETTER IS ABSOLUTELY. TRUE IF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECIDES TODAY TO STRIP THOSE RIGHTS, WE WILL BE FILING A CLASS-ACTION SUIT AGAINST THEM AND WE WILL PURSUE THEM IN THE COURTS, NOT JUST HERE IN THE U.S., BUT IN MANY KEY NATIONS IN THE MARKETS OF WHICH THE COMPANY OPERATES.

SHERVIN PISHEVAR ON HOLDING THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS RESPONSIBLE:

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE COMPANY CANNOT BE A CLOWN CAR OPERATION. THIS HAS BEEN AN AMATEUR HOUR TO WATCH EVERYTHING UNFOLD BY THE COMPANY. AND AS A SHAREHOLDER INVESTOR, WE HAVE TO HOLD THEM ACCOUNTABLE FOR THEIR ACTIONS.

SHERVIN PISHEVAR ON WHY UBER IS A BEAUTIFUL BUSINESS:

THE BEAUTY OF WHAT THESE EMPLOYEES AND TEAM AT UBER HAVE CREATED IS THE COMPANY IS BASICALLY LIKE A UTILITY AT THIS POINT. THE ALGORITHMS AND THE DATA, AND THE BUSINESS THAT THEY BUILT, IS ONE OF THE MOST BEAUTIFUL BUSINESSES THAT I'VE SEEN. IT'S ONE OF THE -- IT IS THE FASTEST GROWING COMPANY IN HISTORY. AND SO THAT CAN'T BE TAKEN AWAY FROM THEM BY A BOARD OF DIRECTORS. THAT CAN'T BE TAKEN FROM THEM BY A BOARD OF DIRECTORS, IT CANT BE TAKEN AWAY BY LAWSUITS OR ANY OTHER AMATEUR, IN MY OPINION, ACTIONS THAT HAVE HAPPENED.

-

MARK CUBAN ON IF HE WILL RUN FOR PRESIDENT:

ACTIVELY CONSIDERING IS AN APPROPRIATE WAY TO DESCRIBE IT. I'M LOOKING AT IT. I WOULD SAY THE ODDS ARE STRONGLY AGAINST IT BECAUSE MY WIFE WOULD DIVORCE ME. IT'S MORE A FAMILY ISSUE THAN ANY OTHER ISSUE…. …I'D SAY 90% IT DOESN'T HAPPEN BECAUSE FAMILY FIRST.

MARK CUBAN ON TAX REFORM:

IT'S STRUCTURED BASED OFF A THEORY IF I LISTEN TO LARRY KUDLOW, IT'S ALL THEORY, THEORY, THEORY. WE NEED TO ELIMINATE THE THEORY. WE LIVE IN AN ACTIVE AGE – WE NEED TO ELIMINATE THE THEORY. IF YOU WANT TO HELP WORKING CLASS WORKERS OR FAMILIES, YOU REDUCE PAYROLL TAXES. PAYROLL TAXES IS A TAX ON EVERY HOUR THAT WE WORK. IT STILL HAS TO SUPPORT MEDICARE AND SOCIAL SECURITY. YOU HAVE TO FIND IT BY ELIMINATING DEDUCTIONS IN SOME OTHER WAY FROM THE GENERAL FUND. IF THE GOAL IS TO INCREASE WAGES WHICH HAVENT INCREASED IN 20 YEARS, THAT'S THE WAY TO DO IT.

MARK CUBAN ON PROPOSED CHANGES TO ESTATE TAX:

IT SHOULD EXIST. BECAUSE WE NEED THE MONEY IN THE GENERAL FUND. PERIOD, END OF STORY. IF WE'RE ABLE TO ELIMINATE TAX DEDUCTIONS, WE'RE ABLE TO COMPENSATE FOR IT, THAT'S A DIFFERENT ISSUE. BUT AGAIN, THERE'S A BIG PIE AND WE CAN'T JUST DEPEND ON THEORY TO GROW THAT PIE. WE HAVE TO GO AND GET COMMITMENTS. EVERYBODY WHO WATCHES THIS SHOW, THEY KNOW HOW TO USE A SPREADSHEET, RIGHT? TELL US WHAT YOU'RE GOING TO DO WITH THE MONEY.

MARK CUBAN ON THE NBA / STANDING DURING THE NATIONAL ANTHEM:

I THINK THEY SHOULD STAND WITH THEIR HAND ON THEIR HEART. I STAND, I PUT MY HAND ON THEIR HEART. MOST OF OUR GUYS DO AS WELL. WE HAD A GAME LAST NIGHT, AND THEY ALL DID. WHEN YOU HAVE A SILENT PROTEST LIKE THAT, YOU LEAVE THE NARRATIVE TO EVERYBODY ELSE. RATHER THAN DOING THAT, I'LL PUT YOU IN FRONT OF A CAMERA, SAY WHAT'S ON YOUR MIND, WHAT IS THE MESSAGE YOU WOULD LIKE TO CONVEY, AND WE'LL SHOW IT TO THE FANS, WE'LL GIVE IT TO THE MEDIA, LET THEM SHOW IT TO THE VIEWERS AND LISTENERS. WE'LL DEAL WITH THE ISSUE AND CONTROL THE MEDIUM. AND WE HAVE FOUNDATIONS, AND WE GET INVOLVED IN ALL THESE CAUSES. LET'S TALK ABOUT THAT AND WHAT WE DO.

MARK CUBAN ON THE NFL VS THE NBA:

THE NFL IS IN A DIFFERENT SPOT, RIGHT? IF THE LOS ANGELES CHARGERS OR THE RAIDERS, OKAY, IF THE RAIDERS WALK BY, YOU WOULDN'T RECOGNIZE ANYBODY THAT MAYBE MARSHAWN LYNCH AND DEREK CARR. RIGHT? THEY DON'T HAVE THE SAME PLATFORM AS THE NBA PLAYER. WHEN THE PRESIDENT SAYS SOMETHING AND LeBRON CALLS HIM A BUM, LeBRON HAD MORE FOLLOWERS THAN THE PRESIDENT DOES. NFL PLAYERS, THEIR ONLY PLATFORM IS WHEN THEYRE ON THE FIELD, THE CAMERAS ARE ON, AND TOGETHER THEY CAN CONVEY A MESSAGE, SO IT'S COMPLETELY DIFFERENT.

-

BOB IGER ON KEEPING EMPLOYEES, VISITORS SAFE:

IT'S A CONSTANT PROCESS FOR US. WE INVEST A LOT OF TIME, A LOT OF MONEY, AND WE HAVE VERY TALENTED PEOPLE AND TECHNOLOGY TO DO EVERYTHING WE POSSIBLY CAN. THAT INCLUDES, BY THE WAY, WORKING WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT AUTHORITIES, TO KEEP OUR EMPLOYEES SAFE AND TO KEEP THE PEOPLE WHO VISIT US SAFE. AND WHEN SOMETHING LIKE THIS HAPPENS, IT OBVIOUSLY CAUSES US TO, YOU KNOW, REVISIT SOME THINGS. IS THERE MORE THAT WE CAN DO? YOU OBVIOUSLY ASK YOURSELF THE "WHAT IF?" I KNOW IT'S A HORRIBLE THING. WHAT ARE OUR POLICIES, IF IT HAD BEEN US, THAT SORT OF THING. IT'S A TERRIBLE THING TO DESCRIBE BUT ITS PART OF NOT ONLY WHO WE ARE AS A COMPANY, BUT IT'S UNFORTUNATELY THE WAY OF THE WORLD TODAY.

BOB IGER ON AN ADD-ON SERVICE:

IT WILL BE AN ADD-ON SERVICE TO THE ESPN LINEAR SERVICES. WE'RE NOT GOING OUT OF THE BUSINESS OF EITHER PRODUCING LINEAR CHANNELS OR DISTRIBUTING THEM IN THE TRADITIONAL FASHION. THE TRADITIONAL FASHION INCLUDES TRADITIONAL DISTRIBUTORS AND NEW ENTRANTS IN THE MARKETPLACE LIKE OTT PLAYERS. THAT WILL CONTINUE. AND IT WILL BE AVAILABLE ON MOBILE APPS OR ON APPS THAT YOU CAN ACCESS THROUGH WHATS CALLED AUTHENTICATION, WHERE WE'RE BASICALLY AUTHENTICATING THAT YOURE A SUBSCRIBER TO MULTICHANNEL AND THEREFORE YOU HAVE LICENSE TO WATCH THE CHANNEL ON THE APP.

BOB IGER ON WHEN THEY WILL LAUNCH AN ESPN SERVICE:

IT WILL BE ESPN BRANDED AND IT WILL INCLUDE IN THE FIRST YEAR IT WILL INCLUDE ABOUT 10,000 ADDITIONAL LIVE SPORTING EVENTS. AND THAT WILL GIVE YOU THE ABILITY ON THE SAME APP TO ACCESS MANY MANY OTHER THE SPORTS YOU MAY NOT SEE ON THE CHANNELS. AS WELL AS THE SCORES AND HIGHLIGHTS. AND AT SOME POINT DOWN THE ROAD IT MAY BECOME THE ESPN SERVICE WHERE IT'S GOT WHAT YOU CALL THE LINEAR CHANNEL FEEDS, AS WELL AS THE ADD-ONS BUT WE'LL SEE. WE'RE NOT READY TO SAY THAT WE'RE DOING THAT FOR SURE OR SAY WHEN WE'RE DOING IT.

BOB IGER ON EMPLOYEES SPEAKING OUT, DECIDING NOT TO TAKE ACTION:

WE HAVE EMPLOYEES THAT FEEL A NEED TO SPEAK OUT, PARTICULARLY BLACK EMPLOYEES WHO ARE ANGERED ABOUT WHAT THEY SEE SOCIETALLY – WHETHER ITS PREJUDICE OR RACISM OR RIGHTS THAT THEY FEEL WERE HARD FOUGHT – WHETHER IT'S WHAT'S WRITTEN IN THE CONSTITUTION OR WAS FOUGHT IN THE CIVIAL WAR OR THE CIVIL RIGHTS MOVEMENT. I THINK WE HAVE TO TAKE THAT INTO ACCOUNT, WE HAVE TO BE EMPATHETIC, WE HAVE TO UNDERSTAND THAT WITH THAT ANGER COMES A NEED TO SPEAK OUT. ALTHOUGH WE WOULD PREFER THAT OUR ON-AIR TALENT IN PARTICULAR NOT SPEAK OUT ON CONTROVERSIAL ISSUES EXCEPT MAYBE AS THEY RELATE SPECIFICALLY TO SPORTS, IN THIS CASE THAT WAS NOT ADHERED TO, BUT WE TOOK CONTEXT INTO ACCOUNT AND DECIDED NOT TO TAKE ACTION ON IT.

BOB IGER ON PUTTING YOURSELF INTO SOMEONE ELSES SHOES:

ALRIGHT. I'M A PATRIOT I STAND FOR THE NATIONAL ANTHEM. AND I THINK IT'S A SYMBOL OF RESPECT TO THE COUNTRY THAT HAS BEEN GOOD TO MANY PEOPLE. I WOULD HOPE EVERYBODY ELSE DID. I ALSO, AS I JUST DESCRIBED, I UNDERSTAND HOW MUCH ANGER THERE IS OUT THERE. IT'S HARD TO UNDERSTAND IT

FULLY. I HAVE NOT BEEN SUBJECT TO RACISM OR PREJUDICE, NOT TO MY KNOWLEDGE. SO IT'S HARD TO PUT OURSELVES IN OTHER PEOPLES SHOES.

BOB IGER ON AFTER DISNEY, HAS NOT MADE ANY DECISIONS:

I'M RUNNING THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY FOR THE NEXT YEAR AND A HALF OR SO, THAT'S A FULL-TIME JOB AND THEN SOME. THAT'S MY PRIORITY. I'M ALSO A PARENT AND A HUSBAND AND A GRANDFATHER, AND I'VE GOT A LOT GOING ON I HAVE NOT MADE ANY DECISIONS ABOUT WHAT I'M DOING AFTER MY DISNEY LIFE. THERE ARE A NUMBER OF OPPORTUNITIES THAT MAY BE AVAILABLE TO ME. IVE GOT TIME TO THINK ABOUT THEM.

BOB IGER ON ALTICE:

THE AGREEMENT THAT WE SHOOK HANDS OVER REFLECTS THE VALUE OF THE GREAT CHANNELS THAT WE OWN, INCLUDING THE DISNEY CHANNEL AND ABC AND OF COURSE ESPN. AND I THINK IT'S GOOD FOR BOTH SIDES, BECAUSE THE DEAL, AGAIN, REFLECTS VALUE WELL GET PAID FOR THAT VALUE. AND ALTICE NOT ONLY GETS TO CONTINUE TO DITRUBUTE THOSE CHANNELS TO THEIR CUSTOMERS BUT DO SO WITHOUT INTERRUPTION –THAT'S A GOOD THING.

BOB IGER ON THE PRESSURE OF DISRUPTION:

A LOT OF THE DIALOGUE ABOUT THIS, A LOT OF THE DEBATE AND A LOT OF THE RHETORIC IS DUE TO THE FACT THAT BUSINESS IS FEELING THE PRESSURE OF DISRUPTION THERE'S A LOT OF CHANGE AND UNCERTAINTY AND TENSION THAT EXISTS BETWEEN THE TRADITIONAL PLAYERS IN THE BUSINESS OR AMONG THE TRADITIONAL PLAYERS AS CONSUMERS HAVE MORE CHOICE, AS NEW DISTRIBUTORS COME INTO THE MARKET, AS NEW PRODUCERS COME INTO THE MARKET. AND I THINK THAT'S WHAT'S GOING ON. I FEEL GREAT ABOUT WHERE WE HAVE ENDED UP IN THIS. I THINK IT REFLECTS OR IT'S A HARBINGER OF THINGS TO COME. WE WERE CONFIDENT GOING INTO THIS THAT THE OUTCOME WOULD BE FINE FOR US. AND I'M PLEASED TO SAY SO FAR SO GOOD.

