CNBC International Focuses on Fintech

CNBC, the world's number one business and financial news network, today unveiled a new "Fintech Effect" special report focusing on the world of financial technology. The report will be available online at CNBC.com and will be accompanied by a new, weekly TV feature which will air each Monday focussing on themes from Blockchain to big data.



Arjun Kharpal, CNBC's Technology Reporter – who will be contributing to the online aspect of the special report said: "Fintech is a rapidly growing area and one that will have a major impact on some of the biggest financial institutions in the world. Our audience need to make sure their businesses are at the forefront of this innovation and are making the right investments."



CNBC also announced today it will be official media partner of the "FinTech Abu Dhabi" conference taking place on October 22 – 23rd, organised by an international financial centre, Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).



Speaking about the event, Ms Mirna Hijazi, Event Director of FinTech Abu Dhabi (FinTech AD) and Senior Marketing Manager of Abu Dhabi Global Market said: "We congratulate CNBC on the launch of FinTech Effect and their focus on the impact and development of financial innovations across the global. We are excited that CNBC will also be supporting FinTech AD Programme and Summit. FinTech AD is ADGM's flagship global FinTech event and industry get-together designed for the MENA region. As an International Finance Centre and FinTech Hub, ADGM will continue to work closely with strategic stakeholders and media powerhouses to build up the FinTech offerings and ecosystem to address the needs of investors and financial community."



To visit CNBC's Fintech Effect special report, click here.

ENDS

For more information contact:

Jon Milman, EMEA Comms Executive

Jonathan.Millman@CNBC.com

About CNBC International:

CNBC is the number one business and financial news network on the planet. Our mission is to help the influential and aspirational to make astute decisions to get ahead. CNBC International ensures no matter where you are you can keep up to date with the latest breaking business and financial news. With international headquarters in London and Singapore, we provide you with the perfect 24-hour global business briefing. In addition to our global TV channel, available in more than 385 million homes worldwide, CNBC is also available on mobile, tablet and desktop. CNBC.com is the preeminent financial news source on the web, featuring an unprecedented amount of video, real-time market analysis, web-exclusive live video and analytical financial tools.

