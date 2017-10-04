Cramer's lightning round: Why my charitable trust sold its stake in Walgreens   

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed:

Walgreens Boots Alliance: "I'm tempted, but my charitable trust, we sold it. We told club members we can't take the risk anymore. Amazon comes in, that's the day it's going to go lower, just like Costco did. I think you've got to wait. I think you've got to wait."

Teva Pharmaceuticals: "This bad news should've been in the stock. It wasn't. People had been waiting for it. That's the loss of Copaxone exclusivity. However, I will tell you this: if you want to buy, Allergan owns 10 percent of the company. I think they have to sell that stake. That would be the time to pull the trigger if, indeed, you did want to be in it, of which I'm not crazy about."

Seattle Genetics: "They came through. Seattle Genetics, we met with them four years ago and I was really hopeful and it turned out they kind of spent some time in the wilderness and now they're in the land of Canaan. I want to own the stock."

Benchmark Electronics: "I've liked it for a long time. I remember in the old days I used to bait Herb Greenberg about it. But it's got a lot of cool devices, got manufacturing designs. I like it. It's not cheap, but go ahead."

Comtech Telecommunications Corp.: "Oh my god, this is one of the first stocks I ever bought and it is still kicking around here. Let's go back and talk to them."

Snap Inc.: "You know what, I've got to wait until all the sellers really clean out. The sellers are hot and heavy in this group. Let's stay away."

AT&T: "I think it's a buy. I like all the changes they're making. They're very forward-looking."