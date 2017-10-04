Electric car makers with no infrastructure plan can't be taken seriously, says analyst

A crucial indicator of whether a company will succeed with electric cars is whether it has solid infrastructure, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas told CNBC on Wednesday.

"If they don't have a well-defined plan on the charging structure, for example, we don't think they can be taken seriously," he said on "Power Lunch."

This is an aspect of electrification that needs more attention, Jonas said.

It is also one of the features that gives Tesla an advantage over competitors. The electric car maker has an expanding network of more than 1,000 branded "Supercharger" stations around the world.