Equifax's Smith goes to Washington to face Senate hearing on data breach

Equifax's former CEO, Richard Smith, is likely to face heated questioning from members of the Senate Banking Committee Wednesday as he returns to Capitol Hill for a second day of testimony.

He is scheduled to appear in the Banking and, later, Judiciary Committees to testify about a data breach that compromised the personal identifying information of 145.5 million people. He already told the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Tuesday that he accepted full responsibility for the problems.

Massachusett's Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who is a member of the Banking Committee, has publicly criticized Equifax's "delayed and lackluster" response to the breach. She introduced a bill that would prevent credit reporting companies from profiting off customer information during a credit freeze.