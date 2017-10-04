Two former Goldman Sachs employees try to take their shoe accessories mainstream

Solemates has become a hit among bridal parties and celebrities. The shoe accessory company could become even more mainstream when it enters CVS stores nationwide on Friday.

Solemates' main product is a heel protector for high-heeled shoes. Women who have worn heels to an outside wedding or other event have likely experienced the problem it was designed to solve: heels sinking into the grass. To distribute the pressure and prevent sinking, a plastic cap hugs the heel and flares out at the bottom to form a base.

Last year, the company added other products such as a balm meant to prevent blisters and shoe freshener.

The company's products have found other uses, too. Celebrities like Carrie Underwood and Viola Davis wear them while performing. Oprah Winfrey was one of Solemates' first customers.