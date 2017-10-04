For many Puerto Rico residents, it’s time to leave the island

San Juan's airport is packed with people, so many of them very old or very young.

I have never seen so many dogs at the airport. It's clear that most of the passengers have a one-way ticket. They simply don't know when — or if — they'll be able to return. So many people outside the checkpoint were crying, waiting and watching until their loved ones disappeared into the terminal.

At the TSA checkpoint, an elderly woman in a wheelchair struggled to hold her dog, a dappled dachshund and the doppelgänger to my own dog, so I offered to help with the dog. The woman said, "I've never flown with her, and I can't find her leash."



Once I cleared TSA, I struck up a conversation with a mom of three who's heading to Monroe, New York, to live with her boyfriend. She is leaving behind her college-age kids and her 13-year-old son.



The woman is in a custody battle with her ex, and the youngest, a brain cancer survivor, wants to stay with his dad. She shrugged as her eyes welled with tears. "I already had my panic attack. What can I do?"