    Golfers say Trump has the best game of any president

    • Golfers say the 45th president isn't a shabby golfer.
    • Some say Donald Trump's short game could use some work though.
    • The president has played golf with many notable figures including Tiger Woods and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
    Donald Trump at his Million Dollar Invitational 54 Hole Golf Tournament on Saint Vincent and The Grenadines
    Which president is the best golfer?   

    Donald Trump may be controversial politically, but when it comes to golf, many experts agree — the 45th president can play.

    At the Berenberg Gary Player Invitational on Monday, the event's namesake golfer told CNBC that Trump is by far the best golfer of all the presidents.

    "He really can play. He's very, very good," Player added.

    And he should know. During his prolific career, the 81-year old "Black Knight," has golfed with some of the most influential people in the world, including President Bill Clinton, both George W. and George H.W. Bush, Gerald Ford, Richard Nixon, Dwight Eisenhower, Lyndon Johnson and John F. Kennedy. He has not played with Barack Obama.

    "I have to give the nod to President Trump between him and W," added Tom Watson, a former No. 1 golfer in the world, who has golfed with four of the living presidents.

    "The strength is his length, he's a long hitter. He can really get the ball out there," he added.

    President Trump's golf course in Bedminster, N.J. is scheduled to host the US Women's Open.
    Getty Images
    President Trump's golf course in Bedminster, N.J. is scheduled to host the US Women's Open.

    During his presidency, Trump has hit the links with everyone from Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to Tiger Woods, frequently visiting and conducting business at what some have dubbed "his summer White House," the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

    He even holds the title of "club champion" at each of the 19 courses around the world with his name on it.

    "I told him that if anyone beats him, he kicks them out. So, he had to win," Player says smiling.

    So, what is the president's biggest weakness on the golf course?

    His short game.

    "He's not really good around the greens. I could help him if he asked me," Watson said.

    Player agrees. He says Trump's short game, which includes putting, chipping and bunker shots, could use some work.

    "The same thing applies to all the presidents I have played with. When they have a 4-foot putt, they just say pick it up – and you aren't going to argue with them."

    It's not just Trump's enthusiasm and passion for golf that his fellow golfers love, they also believe Trump has been good for the sport.

    "He's passionate about the game of golf and sees the value of what the game brings to individuals young and old," said Mark O'Meara, a hall of fame golfer.

    Watson added: "We're sitting great in the game of golf by having the promotion from the president."

    The Trump golf portfolio includes properties in Scotland, Dubai, Qatar and Indonesia, as well as a dozen other courses throughout the United States.

    "If you look at the courses he's building around the world, he took Turnberry and built this new links golf course in Aberdeen, Scotland. Turnberry has gone from a very nice golf course to the best golf course in Europe," Player noted.

