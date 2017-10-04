Golfers say Trump has the best game of any president

Which president is the best golfer? 4:51 PM ET Mon, 2 Oct 2017 | 02:08

Donald Trump may be controversial politically, but when it comes to golf, many experts agree — the 45th president can play.

At the Berenberg Gary Player Invitational on Monday, the event's namesake golfer told CNBC that Trump is by far the best golfer of all the presidents.

"He really can play. He's very, very good," Player added.

And he should know. During his prolific career, the 81-year old "Black Knight," has golfed with some of the most influential people in the world, including President Bill Clinton, both George W. and George H.W. Bush, Gerald Ford, Richard Nixon, Dwight Eisenhower, Lyndon Johnson and John F. Kennedy. He has not played with Barack Obama.

"I have to give the nod to President Trump between him and W," added Tom Watson, a former No. 1 golfer in the world, who has golfed with four of the living presidents.

"The strength is his length, he's a long hitter. He can really get the ball out there," he added.