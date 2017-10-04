Marketers can now use new Instagram Stories feature to get consumer feedback

Instagram Stories, where people can post videos and photos on Instagram that disappear after 24 hours, has added a new way for brands to communicate with followers.

Businesses will now be able to use an interactive poll to ask a question and receive answers in real time. Poll results will be available for 24 hours, just like the story itself, and marketers will be able to see the number of votes each option received as well as who voted.

Consumers can use the new tool to help choose between two options such as what to wear or where to have dinner, Instagram said in a blog post.