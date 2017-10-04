    ×

    Marketers can now use new Instagram Stories feature to get consumer feedback

    Instagram Stories, where people can post videos and photos on Instagram that disappear after 24 hours, has added a new way for brands to communicate with followers.

    Businesses will now be able to use an interactive poll to ask a question and receive answers in real time. Poll results will be available for 24 hours, just like the story itself, and marketers will be able to see the number of votes each option received as well as who voted.

    Consumers can use the new tool to help choose between two options such as what to wear or where to have dinner, Instagram said in a blog post.

    Instagram Stories crushes Snapchat with 250 million daily active users
    In June, the Facebook-owned network announced that Instagram Stories has 250 million daily active users, and of those a third are businesses, Facebook's Global Head of Sales Carolyn Everson told CNBC at the time. The Stories feature was added in August 2016.

    Businesses can have their own profiles on Instagram, but they can also pay for advertising on the platform. Instagram added an advertising function to Stories in January, where five-second photos or 15-second videos could appear in between Instagram Story user content.

    Instagram as a whole said it now has 2 million advertisers, with video growing in popularity. Time spent watching video is up 80 percent year-on-year.

    The platform announced last month that it now has 800 million monthly active users, up from 700 million in April, 500 million of whom are daily active users.

