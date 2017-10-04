UK leader has to deal with coughing fit, prankster and faulty stage in major policy speech

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May suffered an almost unbelievable series of unfortunate events during her keynote speech at the Conservative Party's annual conference Wednesday.

Under pressure to rally a divided party, the speech started calmly enough with May offering apologies for the recent poor showing in the U.K. general election. It then quickly took an awkward turn as the prime minister started to lose her voice before suffering a coughing fit. The understanding audience came to her aid with a lengthy ovation, allowing May to take a drink of water and regain composure.

Moments later, however, the speech was again interrupted as a man made his way to the stage and handed the PM a forged P45 document — real P45s are used in the U.K. typically when employees lose their job.

The man was later identified as Lee Nelson, a well-known British comedian, and prankster, who once threw money at former FIFA boss Sepp Blatter.

The mock document showed the forged signature of current Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who many in the Conservative Party would like to be the next leader.