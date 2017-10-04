Immigration reform has enough support in Washington that Congress should be able to take action this year, said Brad Smith, Microsoft's president and chief legal officer, in an interview on Wednesday with CNBC's "Closing Bell."

Smith has spoken out on several social issues in his role as a technology leader, tweeting in support of marriage equality in Australia and the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. That program, commonly called DACA, shields immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children from deportation.

The Department of Homeland Security recently said it would phase out the program. President Trump has wavered on the issue and said in September that there would be no action for six months, but that it was the job of Congress to legalize DACA.

Smith is one of many technology executives to support letting DACA recipients stay in the U.S., the only home that many of the immigrants have known. But legislators needs to take up discussions soon, Smith said.

"It should be possible to move quickly and use a quicker victory to build momentum on Capitol Hill to then accomplish bigger and more substantial things," he said.

On the issue of tax reform, Smith's position is more in sync with Republican leadership.