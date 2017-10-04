PepsiCo earnings beat estimates, despite weaker-than-expected revenue

PepsiCo earnings topped Wall Street expectations, despite revenue that fell short of estimates.

The owner of Frito-Lay snacks and Pepsi cola reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.48, beating expectations of $1.43 per share, according to Thomson Reuters. The company said this puts them on track to exceed full year targets.

Revenue was $16.24 billion versus an estimate of $16.31 billion.

Here's what Pepsi reported, compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a Thomson Reuters survey of analysts: