    Sen. Warren calls for 'sensible changes' in gun laws in the wake of the Las Vegas massacre

    Senator Elizabeth Warren
    Craig F. Walker | The Boston Globe | Getty Images
    Senator Elizabeth Warren

    The Las Vegas massacre this week highlights the need for tighter gun control, Sen. Elizabeth Warren said on Wednesday.

    Asked to react to the Vegas attack, the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history, the Massachusetts Democrat said Americans die from gun violence "every single day."

    She called for "sensible changes" in the nation's gun laws, adding lawmakers cannot be "held hostage by the NRA" any longer.

    Warren made the comments at a reporter stakeout on Capitol Hill following a Senate Banking Committee hearing on the Equifax hacking.

