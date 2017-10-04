Key senators haven't drawn conclusion about whether Trump campaign, Russia cooperated

The top lawmakers on the Senate Intelligence Committee have not drawn any conclusions yet on whether the Trump campaign and Russia cooperated in the 2016 election.

"The committee continues to look into all evidence to see if there was any hint of collusion," the panel's chairman, Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., told reporters on Wednesday.

"The issue of collusion is still open," he later added.

The comments came as Burr and Vice Chairman Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., updated reporters on the probe into Russian attempts to influence the 2016 election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign. Burr said the panel and its staff have reached a "general consensus" that they trust the intelligence community's assessment that Moscow directed an influence campaign in the U.S. election.