Service sector index registers highest reading since August 2005

In August the index registered 55.3, a reversal from a decline in July.

A reading above 50 for the index indicates expansion in the service sector, and a reading below 50 signals contraction.

Fourteen of the 17 nonmanufacturing industries surveyed reported growth in September. Three industries — educational services, mining and agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting — reported contractions.

The business activity index increased 3.8 percentage points in September from August, reflecting growth for a 98th consecutive month.

The new orders index also registered higher at 63 in September, 5.9 percentage points higher than the reading of 57.1 in August.

The employment index increased for the 43rd consecutive month by 0.6 percentage points in September to 56.8 percent.