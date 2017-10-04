Service sector index registers highest reading since August 2005

Non-manufacturing economic activity rose in September, beating expectations and building on momentum begun in August.
The Institute for Supply Management's index registered 59.8 in September, beating estimates of 55.5 from economists polled by Reuters. This represents the highest reading for the service sector index since August 2005 when the index hit 61.3, according to ISM.
"The non-manufacturing sector has reflected strong growth in the month of September despite the impact on the supply chain from the recent hurricanes," Anthony Nieves, chair of the ISM survey committee, said in a statement.