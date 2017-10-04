Someone dressed like the Monopoly guy is photobombing the Senate's Equifax hearing

The Monopoly guy has gone to Washington.

A person dressed in a black bowler and fake white mustache, occasionally putting a monocle on, is sitting in the audience of the Senate Banking Committee hearing on the Equifax data breach. Former Equifax CEO Richard Smith doesn't seem to notice.

Smith is testifying about a data breach that compromised personal identifying information for more than 145 million people. His prepared remarks are similar to those written for his appearance in the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Tuesday, where he claimed "full responsibility."

