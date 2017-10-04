Tillerson reportedly described Trump as ‘a moron’ and was set to resign in July

The U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson openly referred to President Donald Trump "a moron" after a July 20 meeting at the Pentagon, according to NBC News who cited multiple senior administration officials.

According to three separate officials, Tillerson made the comment in front of members of Trump's national security team and Cabinet officials. The report also claims Tillerson was on the verge of resigning this summer and had to be talked out of it by Vice President Mike Pence.

Officials said the tensions reached a high point around the time Trump gave a politicized speech to the Boy Scouts of America in late July. Tillerson was once leader of the youth organization.

The White House was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC and declined to comment on the record to NBC News for the story.

