Trump Interior Department will delay methane emissions rules for oil and gas industry

The Interior Department will propose a one-year delay to methane emissions rules while it considers weakening or rescinding the oil and gas industry regulations.

The rules in question, finalized under President Barack Obama, are meant to reduce leaking, venting and flaring of planet-warming methane from drilling activity. The Trump administration is seeking to roll back the Bureau of Land Management rules as part of a wider agenda of energy sector deregulation.

The BLM "wants to avoid imposing temporary or permanent compliance costs on operators for requirements that may be rescinded or significantly revised in the near future," the Interior Department said in a document it will publish in the Federal Register on Thursday.

It is also seeking to "avoid expending scarce agency resources on implementation activities ... for such potentially transitory requirements."