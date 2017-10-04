Stocks open little changed after record-setting sessions

    ×

    • Investors took a pause after the Dow, S&P and Nasdaq hit record highs in back-to-back sessions.
    • Technology stocks led decliners in the S&P 500 index.
    U.S. stocks traded mixed on Wednesday as Wall Street took a breather from back-to-back stong sessions.

    The Dow Jones industrial average hit a record high before hovering around the flatline. The index traded just 15 points higher, with 3M contributing the most to the gains.

    The S&P 500 traded just below breakeven, with information technology leading decliners.

    The Nasdaq composite lagged, falling 0.1 percent.

    The major indexes all closed at record highs on Monday and Tuesday.

    "The S&P 500 posted its sixth consecutive day of gains yesterday, continuing to benefit from positive short-term momentum. The breakout from September's consolidation phase refreshed the uptrend, and should help stave off a pullback until later this month," said Katie Stockton, chief technical strategist at BTIG, in a note.

    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
    Brendan McDermid | Reuters
    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

    Helping lift stocks was regained enthusiasm around the possibility of tax reform. Last week, Republicans unveiled sweeping changes to the U.S. tax code. The proposed changes would lower the corporate tax rate to 20 percent from 35 percent.

    Ed Yardeni, president and chief investment strategist at Yardeni Research, is not so sure the GOP will be able to move forward with this plan, however. The plan "is essentially an outline. The President is leaving it up to Congress to fill in the details that will make it a plan," he said.

    "The Republicans need to make tax reform the law of the land to hold onto their slim majorities in both houses of Congress come next year's mid-term elections. They might fail as miserably on this challenge as they did on repealing and reforming Obamacare, when their majority splintered and not one Democrat in either the House or the Senate supported their effort," Yardeni said in a note to clients.

    Investors sifted through key economic data on Wednesday. ADP and Moody's said that private-sector jobs grew by 135,000 in September, which is a sharp decline from August. The report from ADP and Moody's often serves as a preview to the government's employment situation report. The latest government read on jobs growth is set for release Friday morning.

    Other data released Wednesday included the ISM nonmanufacturing index, which hit 59.8 in September. Last month's print easily beat the expected number of 55.5.

    Weekly oil inventories data are also due at 10:30 a.m. in New York.

