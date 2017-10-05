Amazon is opening a pop-up bar in Japan, but without a menu

Amazon is opening a new type of bar for only 10 days in Japan later this month.

Amazon Bar, according to the company's website, will be located in Tokyo's upscale Ginza area and serve a variety of drinks, including beer, wine, and whiskey.

But it comes with one caveat: there's no menu.

The bar will instead deploy a recommendation system with Amazon sommeliers offering suggestions for different types of drinks. It will also serve special drinks that are only available at Amazon Bar, the website says.

The bar will launch on Oct. 20, and will be open to the public.

Amazon didn't say why it's opening the bar and for such a short period. The company has been introducing physical book stores and pop-up stores of late, while also expanding into the grocery space with the Whole Foods acquisition.

At the same time, Amazon has been moving into the alcohol business. In August, the company quietly expanded its one-hour wine delivery service in select U.S. cities. Last year, Amazon Japan launched a wine recommendation service by phone that featured its own in-house sommeliers.

An Amazon representative wasn't immediately available for comment.