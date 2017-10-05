When it comes to your insurance bill, more can be less.

Insurer discounts for having two or more policies (aka bundling) are common and an easy way to cut premiums. A new report from InsuranceQuotes.com estimates average national savings of just more than16 percent for an auto and homeowners insurance package, or $322 per year.

To crunch the numbers, the site compared average bundled and unbundled rates in each state, using as its hypothetical customer a 45-year-old married woman with a bachelor's degree, excellent credit score and no lapses in coverage. It looked at three kinds of insurance combos: Homeowners and auto, condo and auto, and renters and auto.