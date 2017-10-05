Constellation Brands to grow Corona as Mexican beer surges in popularity

The Corona family is growing.

Riding a surge of interest for Mexican beer, Constellation Brands will debut Corona Premier nationwide in February. It will also release Corona Familiar in all major Hispanic markets, a key demographic for the brand.

Constellation conducted a "successful" test of Premier before deciding to make it available nationwide. The company said the brew is aimed at a mature, sophisticated consumer looking to trade up from light beer.

Premier contains 90 calories. In comparison, Extra contains 149 calories and Light contains 99.

"Corona Premier capitalizes on industry and consumer trends including declines of domestic light beers, growth of high end and interest in new light beers that are premium and have badge value," a spokeswoman said in an email.

Corona and Modelo's popularity has helped Constellation's sales surge. In the second quarter, which includes the all-important summer months, Constellation's beer sales grew nearly 13 percent from the same time last year.