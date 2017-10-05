Harvey Weinstein allegedly sexually harassed women for decades, the NY Times reports

For nearly three decades Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein has faced allegations of sexual harassment and unwanted physical contact, The New York Times reports.

Weinstein has reached at least eight settlements, according to the report. One settlement was with Lauren O'Connor, an employee who sent a memo alleging Weinstein's sexual harassment and other misconduct to several Weinstein Co. executives.

In a statement, Harvey Weinstein said: "I appreciate the way I've behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it. Though I'm trying to do better, I know I have a long way to go."

He also said he was working with therapists and was planning to take a leave of absence.

Lisa Bloom, a lawyer advising Weinstein said in a statement to the Times that Weinstein "denies many of the accusations as patently false."

Charles Harder, another lawyer working with Weinstein, said in a statement on behalf of the film producer that the Times' story is "saturated with false and defamatory statements" about Weinstein.

"It relies on mostly hearsay accounts and a faulty report, apparently stolen from an employee personnel file, which has been debunked by 9 different eyewitnesses," the statement said. "We sent the Times the facts and evidence, but they ignored it and rushed to publish."

A lawsuit is being prepared, the statement said.



The Times did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNBC.

Read the full New York Times story here.