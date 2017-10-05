A limited edition 25th anniversary of the original ThinkPad was just announced

The ThinkPad Anniversary Edition 25 features a backlit 7-row keyboard, a throwback multi-color logo, the original pink mouse nub and a blue return button. The hardware has been updated with a new Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA graphics and a 14-inch full HD display. And, of course, it's a heck of a lot thinner than the original 700C.

Lenovo will sell a limited quantity of the ThinkPad Anniversary Edition 25 on its website. It's priced at $1,899.