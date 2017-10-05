    ×

    Tech

    A limited edition 25th anniversary of the original ThinkPad was just announced

    • Lenovo unveiled a 25th anniversary edition of the ThinkPad 700C on Thursday
    • It costs $1,899 and is available direct from Lenovo
    • IBM built the original ThinkPad 700C

    The 25th Anniversary Edition ThinkPad
    Lenovo
    The 25th Anniversary Edition ThinkPad

    A special 25th anniversary edition of the beloved IBM ThinkPad 700C was announced on Thursday.

    IBM built the original ThinkPad 700C (pictured below) but Lenovo, which currently builds and sells ThinkPad-branded computers, announced the special edition model.

    The original ThinkPad 700C
    Lenovo
    The original ThinkPad 700C

    The ThinkPad Anniversary Edition 25 features a backlit 7-row keyboard, a throwback multi-color logo, the original pink mouse nub and a blue return button. The hardware has been updated with a new Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA graphics and a 14-inch full HD display. And, of course, it's a heck of a lot thinner than the original 700C.

    Lenovo will sell a limited quantity of the ThinkPad Anniversary Edition 25 on its website. It's priced at $1,899.